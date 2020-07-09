Economy
Spanish PM 'disturbed' by allegations of former king's corruption
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday described corruption allegations surrounding former King Juan Carlos as disturbing after several media published details relating to an investigation into possible payments linked to a rail contrcat.
“There are worrying allegations that disturb everyone, myself included,” Sanchez said at a news conference with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.
In June, Spain’s Supreme Court opened an investigation into Juan Carlos’ involvement with a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia after Switzerland’s La Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported he had received $100 million from the late Saudi King.
Through his lawyer, Juan Carlos, 82, has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.