El Rey Don Juan Carlos firma en el libro de honor del colegio Garcia Lorca bajo la mirada de la Reina Doña Sofía. 06-10-1997 EFE

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday described corruption allegations surrounding former King Juan Carlos as disturbing after several media published details relating to an investigation into possible payments linked to a rail contrcat.

“There are worrying allegations that disturb everyone, myself included,” Sanchez said at a news conference with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

In June, Spain’s Supreme Court opened an investigation into Juan Carlos’ involvement with a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia after Switzerland’s La Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported he had received $100 million from the late Saudi King.

Through his lawyer, Juan Carlos, 82, has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations.