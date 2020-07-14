crime
Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona
Two Algerian men were detained in an anti-terrorism raid in Spain's second largest city Barcelona on Tuesday morning, police said.
The two Algerians were part of a cell, under investigation since 2017, which was planning an attack with explosives in Barcelona, the regional Catalan police said in a statement, adding that the cell had now been fully disbanded.
"The investigation has allowed us to identify the areas in which the terrorist cell had planned to act, as well as determine that the group had already begun to gain capacity on how to make explosive devices and how to obtain the war weapons they needed to carry out their attack," police said.
The activities of jihadist groups remain a top priority for police in Spain after Islamist militants used a van to hit pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard in August 2017 and carried out a follow-up attack in another municipality, killing 16 people in total.
In May, police arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to Islamic State who they believed was planning a militant attack.
A total of 16 suspected jihadist fighters have been arrested in Spain from the start of the year until July 5th, according to data from the interior ministry.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.