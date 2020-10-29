ZOZO’s proprietary measurement technologies are now available to third parties. From fitness and healthcare to fashion manufacturing, ZOZO is open to collaborating with partners from various industries to co-create new services that leverage ZOZO’s 3D measurement solutions. Let’s build something revolutionary together. https://corp.zozo.com/en/measurement-technology/ The ZOZOSUIT has evolved. ZOZOSUIT 2 now supports fit recommendations for size-sensitive athletic and intimate apparel. Its superior accuracy allows for routine and precise body shape tracking for fitness and/or preventive medicine and healthcare. The high resolution scans captured by ZOZOSUIT 2 can likewise be leveraged for everything from sports and gaming to entertainment. 29-10-2020 Youtube: ZOZO

Shares:

Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc on Thursday unveiled a successor to its "Zozosuit" body-measuring suit, one of a string of failed projects ahead of the exit of founder Yusaku Maezawa, promising greater accuracy through design and software changes.

The original polka-dot Zozosuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to upload their measurements and order custom-made clothes, received massive interest but failed to drive sales amid complaints of poor sizing.

Zozo, which is controlled by SoftBank's domestic internet business, says the new "Zozosuit 2" skintight suit has 50 times more markers, offering the higher resolution scans needed to recommend items like sportswear and underwear.

The fashion retailer said it is looking for partners and hopes to offer the suit within a year.

Accurate and easy-to-use body measuring technology has become a holy grail for online fashion retailers trying to reduce returns. The industry been boosted by consumers shopping at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zozo already distributes the "Zozomat", which can be used to measure feet for customised sizing recommendations.