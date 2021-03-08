Today is International Women’s Day, but because of the coronavirus restrictions the feminist movement in the Balearic Islands has been forced to stage small events instead of huge demonstrations and mass student rallies.

An event has been organised in Plaça d’Espanya in Palma at 16:00 this afternoon and student organisations are holding events in schools, including one at the Son Llebre Centre at 18:30.

The Government has not arranged any official events to commemorate International Women's Day this year.

But the President of the Consell, Catalina Cladera will chair an event with 5 women representing groups of essential workers during which a manifesto in support of 8M will be read out.

A banner is being hung on the façade of Cort and Palma Mayor, José Hila, and Social Justice, Feminism & LGTBI Councillor, Sonia Vivas are attending the event. Cort has also prepared a series of activities related to feminism. The Joan Alcover Library will house the Permanent Center of Interest for Feminism and throughout this week there will be talks at at 21:00. Bellver Castle is also being lit up to mark International Women's Day.

Political Parties & Unions

PSIB has already hung a sign on its façade; the Socialists will push motions in Town Halls; PP will be at the manifesto reading at 12:00 and Més and Podemos also plan to their show support for the feminist movement.

40 members of the CCOO and UGT Unions have organised a joint event at Plaça de l’Olivar in Palma, with all the necessary safety measures and social distancing in place.