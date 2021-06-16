The cast of the ever-popular tv reality programme, ‘Love Island’ are reportedly in quarantine in Mallorca this week to make sure they’re all Covid free before the 2021 edition of the show gets underway.

The contestants are thought to be back in the iconic 'Love Island' villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, but the Producers apparently also arranged a UK-based location, just in case there was a travel ban because of Covid.

The line-up for the summer series hasn't been confirmed and rumours are rife over who might be on the hunt for love this year. There's speculatiion that a former semi-pro footballer from Brighton, an NHS hospital doctor and the son of a famous boxer will be on the show and ITV bosses are said to be determined to have the most diverse cast ever this year.

The exact date of the ITV show is also being kept under wraps, but it’s likely to get underway on Monday June 28.

Iain Stirling, who provides hilarious commentary on the show and main presenter, Laura Whitmore, recently posted a photograph of two Love Island water bottles, palm trees and blue skies on Instagram with the caption: "Not long now…"