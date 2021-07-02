Spain are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, after a brilliant game against Switzerland in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Earlier this week, Switzerland kicked France out of the Euros on Monday and after Spain’s own goal and poor performance against Croatia, the Spaniards were no doubt praying for a miracle.

Spain took the lead early on in the match when Jordi Alba’s shot was put in the net by Swiss midfielder, Denis Zakaria, but Xherdan Shaquiri quickly made up for the own goal by levelling the score to 1-1.

Remo Freuler brought more drama to the match when he was sent off in the 77th minute.

The match went into extra time, but neither side was able to nail that magic goal, so a penalty shootout was inevitable.

Switzerland missed 4 of their 5 penalties and Spain missed 2, but they managed to put the other 3 in the net and that was enough to take them through to the next round.

Spain play the winners of the Italy-Belgium match next at Wembley in London.