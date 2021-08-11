More Spanish tourists came to Mallorca in July this year than in 2019, mainly thanks to safe destination promotional campaigns by the Consell, the AETIB and the private sector.

12,370 flights from the mainland and the Canary Islands took off or landed in Palma last month, which is 1.6% more than in July 2019, according to AENA.

Hotel Management of Mallorca, the Association of Tourist Holiday Homes and the Associació d'Habitatges de Lloguer Turístic de les Balears, also say promotional efforts and online campaigns have resulted in more Spanish tourists coming to the Island.

Bargain offers from airlines, including Iberia Expres, Vueling, Air Europa, Volotea, Ryanair and Air Nostrum have boosted occupancy rates in all tourist areas and marketing efforts since Fitur-Madrid at the end of May have also made a difference.

Enaire

Son Sant Joan had the lowest drop in air traffic in the entire AENA airport network in July, according to Enaire.

A total of 39,535 planes took off or landed in Palma last month, 15.5% less than in July 2019, which is the lowest percentage decline in the country and underlines the positive progression of the summer season.

Air traffic control centres in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and the Canary Islands far exceeded the percentages in Palma.

"This leadership trend in flight recovery in Spain continued in the first week of August and is the largest recovery in Europe,” said Enaire. “The regularisation of air traffic operations is done in a staggered manner based on expected demand and airline schedules, in order to make efficient use of resources."

An average of 660 flights per day are scheduled at Palma Airport on weekdays and 800 on weekends and nearly 60% of flights are international, according to Enaire and AENA.

The increase in air traffic to and from mainland Spain has prompted AENA to reinforce health controls in the departures and arrivals areas at Palma Airport.