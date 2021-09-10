Spain's coronavirus incidence slipped below 150 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain's coronavirus incidence slipped below 150 cases per 100,000 people - a threshold the Health Ministry considers a "high risk" of contagion - for the first time in more than two months on Thursday.

The indicator, measured over the past 14 days, fell to around 140 cases from 150 the previous day, a dramatic change from a record 900 cases per 100,000 people at the end of January, health ministry data showed.

It added 4,763 cases to its tally of daily infections on Thursday which now stands at 4,903,021 since the start of the pandemic.

The total death toll increased by 71, to a total of 85,218.

The occupancy rate at intensive care units also slipped to 13.7% compared to 14.36% reported on Wednesday and 21.98% just a month ago.

With a fifth wave quickly receding and the full vaccination rate exceeding 70% of the population, central and regional authorities have agreed to increase occupancy in outdoor sports facilities, such as soccer stadiums, for September.

