UK health secretary Sajid Javid has announced tighter rules for travellers arriving in the UK.

From 4am on Tuesday (December 7), all travellers heading to the UK will now have to have a Covid test before their departure. They will be required to submit evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test to enter.

At present, travellers have to self-isolate before returning a negative test result after two days following arrival.

Javid says that this is a temporary measure but one that the government feels is necessary because of Omicron variant cases linked to travel.