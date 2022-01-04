Spain's health minister, Carolina Darias, said on Tuesday that there was unanimous agreement between the Spanish and regional governments regarding the return to school after the Christmas and New Year break.

Schools are due to go back on Monday next week, there having been some concern that the return might be delayed, that teaching might be solely online or that it could revert to a previous mix of home and classroom. However, the government, the regions and the educational community have been pushing for "maximum normality" (classroom teaching), which is what has been agreed.

Darias, who had met with the ministers for education and universities, Pilar Alegría and Joan Subirats, said that the objective had been to get a country-wide agreement. For this, measures will remain as they have been - ventilation is imperative and mask-wearing is obligatory indoors and outdoors. There is to be reinforcement of the programme to vaccinate children from the age of five, while compliance with all protocols in universities and halls of residence is to also be reinforced.