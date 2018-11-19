Shares:

Figures from Eurocontrol show that Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport had the fourteenth worst performance for delays among European airports in October. Eurocontrol reports that there was a 34.8% increase in delays for all air traffic movement in Europe last month. This was by comparison with October 2017.

Barcelona and Madrid airports were also in the top twenty with the greatest delays - seventh and thirteenth respectively. The delays were mostly due to weather conditions. In general terms there was a 93% rise in delays of at least fifteen minutes. Meanwhile, flights went up by four per cent compared with last year.

Spain contributed 255 more flights per day (inbound and outbound), while Eurowings - with 340 - was the airline that provided most additional flights. EasyJet with 217 and Ryanair with 146 were second and third. At Son Sant Joan there was increase in flights of 6.6% in October.