A dance group from Wales at the festival in 2003. 31-03-2019

Monday, 1 April

FAIRS

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram fun fair. Son Fusteret. (Monday-Friday, 17.00-23.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-24.00. Runs until 28 April.)



Tuesday, 2 April

DANCE

Palma, Mallorca World Folk Festival. 10.00-12.00: Passeig Born, Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya. 15.00-18.00 / 20.30-23.00: Competition. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 16.00-18.00: Passeig Born, Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya.



Wednesday, 3 April

DANCE

Palma, Mallorca World Folk Festival. Programme as Tuesday.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Puccini's Madame Butterfly - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Sae Kyung Rim (soprano) and other soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com (Also Friday at 20.00 and Sunday at 18.00.)



Thursday, 4 April

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Khatia Buniatishvili (piano). Beethoven Symphony No. 5, Opus 67; Glinka Ruslan and Lyudmila (overture). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 5 April

DANCE

Inca, Mallorca World Folk Festival. 18.00-20.00: Revelters des Puig d'Inca, National Ensemble of Songs and Dance Shota (Kosovo), Cofre Antic, Akragas Folk Dance Group (Italy), Revetla d'Inca. Plaça Espanya.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 21.00: The Other Side, Pink Floyd Experience. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 25 euros.

Palma. 18.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Art Vocal Ensemble - opera, Bach and La Serva Padrona. Teatre Irene u Espectacles, C. Textil 9. 18 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Sweet California - leading Spanish girl group. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Saturday, 6 April

DANCE

Palma. 12.00-13.30: Passeig Born. 18.00: Mallorca World Folk Festival final gala. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. Free. www.auditoriumpalma.com

FAIRS

Andratx Fair. 17.00: Dance by Aires d'Andratx. Town hall terrace. 17.30: Guardia Civil dog agility. C. Son Lluis. 21.00: Tapas route. 22.00: Music from Johnny & The Jarrets, Toninaina and DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Sa Pobla, Opportunities and Car Fair. 09.00-20.00: Local businesses with discounted offers. Plaça Major.

Soller, Fira de la Taronja (oranges). 11.00: Children's workshops and games. 11.30: Alcohol-free citrus cocktails. 12.00: Music from Marcelo Pinto. All at the municipal market.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Art Vocal Ensemble - opera, Bach and La Serva Padrona. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 19.00: El Gran Cassanyes - magic. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Six euros.



Sunday, 7 April

FAIRS

Andratx Fair. 09.00: Secondhand market. C. Constitució. 10.00: Artisan market, town hall gardens; Birds and sheep, C. Son Bosch; Classic bikes, Passeig Son Mas. 10.00-14.00: Children's zone - workshops, adventure, sport. C. Son Lluis. 11.00: Official visit by dignitaries plus pipers. 11.30: Dance by Aires d'Andratx, town hall terrace; Equestrian show, C. Son Lluis. 12.00: Chainsaw contest, C. Son Lluis. 12.30: Procession. 13.30: Gastronomy. Passeig Son Mas. 17.00: Tardeo party with DJ. Passeig Son Mas.