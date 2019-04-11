Set-up work began on Monday with professionals working round the clock. 11-04-2019

Over 150 people began work on setting up the 36th edition of the Palma International Boat Show on Monday.



The show will take place from the 27th of April to the 1st of May at Palma’s Moll Vell.

This nautical trade show, organised by the Balearic Institute for Business Innovation (IDI), has become one of the industry’s leading fairs on an international level.



Set-up work began on Monday and the people involved include workmen, electricians, assemblers, decorators, carpenters, divers, plumbers, security and transport staff, amongst many others from all different professional fields.



They are working around the clock to make sure the complex infrastructure in which the sector’s leading companies will come together to present their products and services to the general public is ready.



As for the floating gangway which will measure 72 metres long and 5 metres wide, and which will link Consigna Jetty with Industria Pesquera dock allowing visitors to follow a circular route around the fair, installation work will begin on Thursday the 18th of April.

It is also worth pointing out that, due to the Palma International Boat Show, Contramoll Mollet road will be closed from Tuesday the 16th of April at 3pm till the 3rd of May at 6pm.

The fair’s infrastructure will be completely dismantled by Wednesday the 8th of May.