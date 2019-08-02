Moors and Christians today in Pollensa. 02-08-2013 PERE BOTA

Shares:

Today let's welcome the passengers from Costa Fascinosa, Celebrity Edge and MSC Seaview who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning and later in the afternoon.

Don't forget today is the big night in Pollensa for the Moor and Christian mock battle.

See below list of events today.

Art

Valldemossa, Artdemossa 2019.

Cinema

Palma. 21.30: Ferdinand. Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Fiestas

Andratx, Mare de Déu dels Àngels. 19.30: Andratx pipers and band of music and Ses Madones. Procession from C. Son Prim. 20.45: Floral offer and Balanguera hymn. Plaça Pou. 21.00: Sermon of the Moors. At the church. 21.45: Folk dance. Plaça Espanya.

Arta, Sant Salvador. 19.00: Soapy pole, races, games for children. Plaça Marxando. 22.00: Night party - Xiriminguet Band, Lluna Plena, Som Verbenes, Madona. Plaça Conqueridor.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Pa amb oil and raffle - for cancer charity. Plaça Costa.

Cala Millor. 17.00: Children's water and foam party. Civic Centre courtyard. 21.00: Regional Spanish dance - flamenco and dance from Extremadura. Plaça Eureka.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.30: Sports and recreational activities. Casa de Monges courtyard. 20.00: Open-air supper for over-80s. Plaça Cervantes. 21.30: Santa Margalida Band of Music. Plaça Cervantes.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 18.30: Holi colours festival. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 23.00: Night party - Tutti Quanti, Montenegro, DJs. Plaça Jaume I.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 21.00: Playback festival; 24.00: Ice-cream and pastries. Fire crackers. Plaça Església.

Pollensa, La Patrona (Mare de Déu dels Àngels). 05.00: The Alborada wake-up in the Plaça Major and streets. 08.30: Alborada at Cala Molins, Cala San Vicente. 09.15: Alborada in the Plaça Miquel Capllonch, Puerto Pollensa. 11.00: Mass and dance of offer by the Cossiers to Our Lady of the Angels. Parish church. 12.15: Dance by the Cossiers. Plaça Major. 12.45: Pollensa Band of Music performance. Monti-sion church. 13.00: Aperitif for everyone. At the town hall. 17.00: Procession by the Soldà troupe of cornets and drummers. 17.30: Procession with the image of La Patrona. 19.00: MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. 21.30: Thanksgiving (Tedèum by Miquel Tortell). Song of joy by Miquel Costa i Llobera. Interpretation of the Alborada and "Visca Pollença" by the band of music. Plaça Major. 23.30: FIREWORKS. By the Roman bridge.

Santa Eugènia. 17.30: Mobylettes. Plaça Creueta. 18.00: Bike and motorcycle races. Les Escoles. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Trebol, Som Rock, Madona, DJ. Les Escoles.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.00: Five kilometre run. Plaça Vila. 22.00: Rockambelles - Festival with La Gran Orquestra Republicana and others. Escola Nova.

Music

Porreres. 20.30: S'Embat Festival - Juanito Makandé, SFDK, Dinamo and many others. Parc de n'Hereveta. 30 euros.

Portocolom. 22.00: David Ordinas - benefit concert. Sports centre car park. 12 euros.

Markets

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Here is the list of films showing in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (3, 4 & 7/8)18.40 (6/8)21.30 (6/8)

Fast & Furious MAHON PG13 Action/Adventure 19.50 (5/8)

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.15

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.30/17.45/20.00

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (3, 4 & 7/8) 20.50(6/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 21.30

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday)

The Great Buster CINECIUTAT A Documentary/Music 20.10 (2/8) only