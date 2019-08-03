Tonight the Village People will be performing in Port Adriano. 19-05-2016 EFE

Today let's welcome the passengers from Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

Events scheduled today:

ART

Alaro. 20.00 to 24.00: Alart - Art in Alaro.

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 18.00: Sant Salvador floats. 19.30: Magic Cloquell. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 20.30: Fruit grown by local people. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 23.00: Summer carnival, with bands and DJ. Railway station. 24.00: Sant Salvador race.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00: Hippy market. Plaça Costa. 20.00: Batucada procession. From Plaça Eivissa. 21.00: Flower power party - DJ Juan Campos and others. Plaça Costa.

Cala Millor. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Mallorca car park. 21.00: Open-air supper and dance. Plaça Eureka.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Gymnastics display; 19.45: Karate, followed by gathering of batucada groups (five of them), and then summer party with Versionados, Ses Bubotes and DJ. Plaça Cervantes.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 20.00: Ses Salines-Colonia Sant Jordi run. 23.30: Night party - Tardes en el Café, Hakuna Matata, DJ Oscar Romero. Avda. Primavera.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 18.45: Tribute to senior citizens; folk dance by Brocalet. Plaça Església. 23.30: Flower power party - DJ Juan Campos and others. Plaça Jaume I.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.00: Watermelon eating contest. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Folk dance with Calabruix. Plaça Espanya.

Sant Elm. 09.30: Sant Elm swim. 11.00: Summer games. On the beach. 18.00: Sweet pastries and salad contest; 19.35: Watermelon eating contest. By the church.

Santa Eugènia. 11.00: Children's water games. At the sports centre. 18.00: "Jewel" races. C. Josep Balaguer. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Calypso, Enrockats, Disccovers, DJ. Les Escoles.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.00: Concert - Marcel Cranc. Plaça Obra.

Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 24.00: Sa Moguda - party with circus theme. Plaça Fossar.

MUSIC

Esporles. 20.00: Tramuntana Festival - The Egyptian Lover, Cycle, Perel and many more. 16.50 euros. www.tramuntanafestival.com

Llucmajor. 21.30: Mallorca Gay Men's Chorus - "Dives" (Divas); tribute to Majorcan female singers. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 15 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Manuel Carrasco - leading Spanish pop singer. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. www.sonfusteret.com

Port Adriano. 22.00: Village People. From 27.50 euros. www.portadriano.com

Portocolom. 22.00: Maria del Mar Bonet - legendary Majorcan folk singer. Plaça Sant Jaume. Free.

Sant Joan. 21.00: Cocanha - three female singers in Occitan language; preceded by Occitan dance at 18.00 and bar/food trucks at 20.00. Consolació Sanctuary. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Millor. 21.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. From 25 euros. www.samaniga.es

Palma. 21.00: Majorca Dance Gala - classical ballet, neo-classical dance, Spanish dance and contemporary dance. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-55 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

SPORTS

45th Edition of the "Marxa des Güell a Lluc a Peu" (Walk from Palma to Lluc). www.desguellalllucapeu.com

Markets

Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Here is the list of films showing in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (3, 4 & 7/8)18.40 (6/8)21.30 (6/8)

Fast & Furious MAHON PG13 Action/Adventure 19.50 (5/8)

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (3, 4 & 7/8) 20.50(6/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday)