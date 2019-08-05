Celebrities
EastEnders swap Walford for Majorca
EastEnders star Steve McFadden has been entertaining some of his fellow cast mates in Majorca, where he has a holiday home.
Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell, Steve McFadden, who plays his on-screen dad Phil, and Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown) all met up in Majorca. They also joined forces with Danny Walters, who stars as Keanu Taylor, and his onscreen mum Lorraine Stanley.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
LADS ON TOUR ——— @bowden5 @danny_walters @jamie_b10 hope you are having a nice time ——— #dannywalters #maxbowden #jamieborthwick #stevemcfadden #keanytaylor #benmitchell #jaybrown #jaymitchell #philmitchell
Una publicación compartida de fanpage (@dannyxwaltersfan) el
Max posted the image of the four 'Mitchell men' to his Instagram page, captioning it: "Living our best life in Majorca."
