Under the agreements reached yesterday with Més and Podemos, 25 laws are envisaged. 03-09-2019 Jaume Morey

Shares:

President Armengol and the PSOE parliamentary spokesperson Silvia Cano yesterday set out the agenda for the new parliament and for legislative priorities.

Among these priorities will be regulation of all-inclusive hotels and of so-called tourism of excesses. Armengol suggested that these regulations will be contained in the same item of legislation.

There is to be a law on addictions which the government plans to proceed with "rapidly" and with particular reference to minors and public health.

The first legislative item on the agenda that PSOE are moving will be for the reconciliation of working, personal and family life. Cano noted that this will involve agreements with feminist groups, unions, business and associations.

An LGTBI law is planned, as is the creation of an LGTBI office to assist people who suffer any discrimination. Also on a social front will be an international cooperation law for attention to refugees.

Under the agreements with Més and Podemos, 25 laws are envisaged.

In general terms, these laws will be for social, environmental and economic sustainability, greater distribution of wealth, improved employment conditions, environmental protection and the combating of climate change.