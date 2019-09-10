The market at Can Pastill a can be visited today. 03-09-2019 PILAR PELLICER

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Marella Dream and Costa Diadema who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily 12.00 Fri -Tues

IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 12.30 (Sun) 20.30 Tues

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drame/History/Thriller 16.35/18.50*/21.45 * No showing at 18/50 on Friday

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 22.15( 10/9)

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 18.50/21.25

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30

Angel has Fallen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Thriller 19.55 (10/9)