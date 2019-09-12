Tourism
Queen Victoria graces Palma
Palma was graced by a nautical royal visitor yesterday when the Queen Victoria docked in Palma on her latest Mediterranean cruise.
Queen Victoria is a Vista-class cruise ship operated by the Cunard Line and is named after the Queen Victoria.
Queen Victoria is of the same basic design as other Vista-class cruise ships including Queen Elizabeth. The external and internal designs are more in keeping with Cunard’s style, and at 90,049 GT it is the smallest of Cunard’s ships in operation.
Queen Victoria’s facilities include seven restaurants, thirteen bars, three swimming pools, a ballroom, casino, library and a theatre.
In May 2017, Queen Victoria underwent the second major overhaul of her career, which added new cabins aft, as well as refurbishing other spaces and adding new dining facilities.
The modifications saw her passenger capacity increase to 2,081 from 1,988.
