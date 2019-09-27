Passengers are seen at Thomas Cook check-in points at Minorca airport. 26-09-2019 Agency

Over 40 per cent of the total of 150,000 people who are due to complete their holiday by 6 October.

Richard Moriarty, Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Despite the challenges of this unprecedented situation, I am pleased that our Operation Matterhorn is on track with around 61,000 people flown home in the first four days – over 40 per cent of the total. Around 95 per cent of people have flown home on their original date of departure at the end of their holiday. An operation of this scale and complexity will inevitably cause some inconvenience and disruption and I am very grateful to holidaymakers for bearing with us as we work around the clock to bring them home.”

Thomas Cook customers are reminded to check the dedicated website for further information – thomascook.caa.co.uk.

Note:

The number of passengers reported is based on Thomas Cook booking data. It is likely that some passengers booked on these flights will choose to make alternative arrangements and therefore not fly, thus reducing the actual number of people who travel on our aircraft. The exact numbers will not be known until the end of the programme.