The public bus after the deadly accident. 27-09-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Deadly accident in Palma. A motorist collided with an EMT bus this Friday morning on Bunyola's Vell Camí road.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m., when the bus driver turned into the Camí de na Cerdana and, for reasons that are still unknown, hit a motorist who crossed his path.

The motorbike rider, a 35-year-old man, was trapped under the vehicle and died instantly.

Several ambulances rushed to the scene and tried to revive the victim, but they were unable to do anything to save his life. The local police in Palma were also deployed to the scene to control traffic.