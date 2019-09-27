Traffic accidents
Deadly accident in Palma between a motorist and a public bus
Deadly accident in Palma. A motorist collided with an EMT bus this Friday morning on Bunyola's Vell Camí road.
The incident took place at around 11 a.m., when the bus driver turned into the Camí de na Cerdana and, for reasons that are still unknown, hit a motorist who crossed his path.
The motorbike rider, a 35-year-old man, was trapped under the vehicle and died instantly.
Several ambulances rushed to the scene and tried to revive the victim, but they were unable to do anything to save his life. The local police in Palma were also deployed to the scene to control traffic.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.