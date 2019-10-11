National Police officers went to the address, where the woman tried to use her son to shield herself from being arrested. 29-07-2019 - Europa Press archive

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of this morning after attacking her 45-year-old husband with a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred in the Palma Son Oliva neighbourhood around 11pm on Thursday night. There was an argument between the couple, and the woman stabbed her husband in the left leg. He ran out into the street and was later attended to by the emergency services and taken to Son Espases Hospital. The stab wound was not serious and it was not necessary to admit him.

National Police officers went to the address, where the woman tried to use her son to shield herself from being arrested. The boy had apparently witnessed the stabbing incident.