Incident
Woman arrested after stabbing her husband
A 41-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of this morning after attacking her 45-year-old husband with a kitchen knife.
The incident occurred in the Palma Son Oliva neighbourhood around 11pm on Thursday night. There was an argument between the couple, and the woman stabbed her husband in the left leg. He ran out into the street and was later attended to by the emergency services and taken to Son Espases Hospital. The stab wound was not serious and it was not necessary to admit him.
National Police officers went to the address, where the woman tried to use her son to shield herself from being arrested. The boy had apparently witnessed the stabbing incident.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.