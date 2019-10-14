There were protests against the jailing of the former Catalan leaders in Palma earlier this year. 12-02-2019 P. PELLICER

Shares:

Various protests are expected to be held early this evening against the sentencing of the former Catalan Leaders.

Spain's Supreme Court this morning sentenced nine separatist leaders from Catalonia to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed bid for independence in October 2017.

The protests will take place this evening at 8 p.m. in the Plaza de Cort in Palma, in front of the Ajuntament de Inca, in the Plaza de sa Bassa in Manacor, in front of the Llubí theatre, in front of the Consistorio de Felanitx, in Esporles, Pollensa and Alcúdia.

There are messages circulating through WhatsApp and people are asked to pass it on. Therefore it is quite likely that there could be municipalities added to the above list throughout the day.