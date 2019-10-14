Politics
Protests in Majorca against sentencing of Catalan leaders
Various protests are expected to be held early this evening against the sentencing of the former Catalan Leaders.
Spain's Supreme Court this morning sentenced nine separatist leaders from Catalonia to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed bid for independence in October 2017.
The protests will take place this evening at 8 p.m. in the Plaza de Cort in Palma, in front of the Ajuntament de Inca, in the Plaza de sa Bassa in Manacor, in front of the Llubí theatre, in front of the Consistorio de Felanitx, in Esporles, Pollensa and Alcúdia.
There are messages circulating through WhatsApp and people are asked to pass it on. Therefore it is quite likely that there could be municipalities added to the above list throughout the day.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.