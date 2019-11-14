Police
Woman’s body found
The National Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found on waste ground near Marratxi yesterday.
Due to the extent of the decomposition, DNA tests are going to be required to identify the person. Foul play has been ruled out.
