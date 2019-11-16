Events
Bulletin lights up for Christmas
The beautiful Christmas lights in Palma, Mallorca
The Bulletin has organised a special treat for our readers....a coach tour of Palma with a bird´s eye view of the fantastic Christmas illuminations.
The event will take place 24 hours after the lights are switched on by the city council, on Friday November 29.
This year more than 100,000 light bulbs form the basis of the fantastic Christmas illuminations.
The hour long hour starts at the Calle Antoni Maura in the centre of Palma at 7p.m. and ends outside the El Corte Ingles branch on Palma´s Jaime III at 8p.m.
The cost is 12 euros. Hurry to book because there are limited places. You can reserve your spot this weekend at jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es or from Monday (November 18) by ringing 971 788405 (between 9a.m, to 3p.m.) or email (publicidad@majorcadailybulletin.es).
