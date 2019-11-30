Weather Map for today November 30. 30-11-2019 MDB

Shares:

Mainly sunny today with highs of 20º and lows 7º.

Humidity is at 80%.

There is a light breeze, with the winds expected to get stronger throughout the day.

You can view the weather across the island live on our webcams.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 19.5 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 19.2 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 18.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 18.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 3.7 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 5.0 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja................. 6.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 6.7 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion..................... 7.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 24 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 21 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 20 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 33 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 27 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 27 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.2