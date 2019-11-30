Weather
Today's weather
Mainly sunny today with highs of 20º and lows 7º.
Humidity is at 80%.
There is a light breeze, with the winds expected to get stronger throughout the day.
You can view the weather across the island live on our webcams.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 19.5 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 19.2 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 18.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 3.7 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 5.0 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................. 6.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................ 6.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion..................... 7.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 24 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 21 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 20 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 19 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 33 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 27 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 27 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.2
