The incident took place around 2.00 a.m. in the La Soledat neighbourhood of Palma. 02-12-2019 Redacción Sucesos

The National Police have launched a manhunt after two men in their 30’s were stabbed in Palma.

The victims and one other person were reportedly trying to buy drugs from gypsies in Carrer del Teix in the La Soledat neighbourhood of the city when they were attacked with hammers and stabbed.

Officers say there have been several violent confrontations between rival gypsy clans in the area in the last few months.

Both victims were taken to Son Llatzer hospital, one is said to be in critical condition.