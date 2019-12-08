Andratx town hall. 06-12-2019 Pere Bota

A former employee of Andratx Town Council has been sentenced to 1 year and 9 months for fraud, but won’t serve time in prison.

The court heard that the defendant asked for two days leave in April 2017 to attend a trial in Palma. He falsified two documents, one to back up his request and a second to extend his leave for an extra day, then added the seal of the court to make them look authentic.

The defendant was spared prison because he suffers from a psychological disorder, on condition that he receives medical treatment.