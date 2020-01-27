A man leaves the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands in Palma. Archive photo. 27-01-2020 Atienza - EFE - EFE

The Superior Court of Justice, or TSJB, has upheld a previous ruling giving 335 intern doctors the same pay and rights as those on fixed contracts.

The difference amounts to between 250 euros and 1,000 euros depending on the experience which means the Government will have to pay arrears plus interest of between 5,148 euros and 30,200 euros depending on the length of time the doctors have been working.

IB-Salut has hired around 900 intern doctors who will also be able to claim payment.

The Medical Union is confident that that the Government will not appeal the ruling.