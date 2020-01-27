Health
Intern doctors get cash injection
The Superior Court of Justice, or TSJB, has upheld a previous ruling giving 335 intern doctors the same pay and rights as those on fixed contracts.
The difference amounts to between 250 euros and 1,000 euros depending on the experience which means the Government will have to pay arrears plus interest of between 5,148 euros and 30,200 euros depending on the length of time the doctors have been working.
IB-Salut has hired around 900 intern doctors who will also be able to claim payment.
The Medical Union is confident that that the Government will not appeal the ruling.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.