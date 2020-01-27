The order to withdraw 'No Moo 2pk Chocolate pudding' has been made in response to the alert issued by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition. 26-01-2020 Ultima Hora

A warning has been issued about No Moo Chocolate Pudding, which is being withdrawn from Majorca after an alert was issued by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, or AESAN.

The Public Health Department says the label does not show that the product contains milk and is advising anyone who is lactose intolerant or allergic to milk not to eat it.

The Food Safety Service has confirmed that No Moo Chocolate Pudding was only sold in the Nice Price store in Calvià and staff there have already been contacted and told to remove the product from its shelves.