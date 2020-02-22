Civil Guard Agents collaborate with Europol in Majorca. Archive Photo 23-02-2019 Ultima Hora

A millionaire in Majorca is being investigated for alleged money laundering.

Europol and Guardia Civil Officers raided the suspects home and office on Tuesday and reportedly confiscated large amounts of documentation and economic information from both properties on the orders of the National Court.

The suspect has not been named and the entire investigation is shrouded in secrecy, but it reportedly involves foreign citizens.

The money laundering allegations are said to be connected to the sale of million-dollar homes and mansions and the complaints were first raised overseas which is why Europol is involved.

Officers are now analysing all the papers and data seized and have said arrests may follow.