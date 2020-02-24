Paul McCartney on tour in 2015. 22-10-2015 MJ KIM - MJ KIM/MPL Communicatio

If you’re a massive Beatles fan, The National Trust has just the job for you.

One of their tour guides is retiring and the Trust is desperate to find the right person to show visitors around the childhood homes of Paul McCartney and John Lennon at 20 Forthlin Road and in Mendips, where the band spent hours and hours writing and rehearsing.

Sylvia Hall has been a custodian at Paul’s home for 8 years and has decided to retire.

"I'm always very aware I represent the McCartney family,” Sylvia told the BBC. “I am very careful to do lots of research and Mike McCartney, Paul McCartney's brother, has been very helpful with stories about the house.

"You get questions thrown at you, like ’Where is Paul's mum buried? What type of tobacco did Paul's dad Jim smoke in his pipe?’” she says. "Paul McCartney has been a daily part of my life for eight years."

Thousands of people have visited the homes of Paul and John over the years, including a number of famous actors and singers.

"I've had eight very enjoyable years meeting people from all over the world and I will miss the people,” said Sylvia.

Simon Osborne, General Manager of the National Trust's Liverpool properties, said the search is on for someone very specific.

"We're really looking for someone who has a passion for bringing the early years of two of the Beatles' story to life. The successful candidate must be as enthusiastic about helping to care for these important places of music history as they are about caring for our visitors. This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for any fan of the Beatles who is the right person for the job.”