The revised project for development of the dry dock at Alcudiamar in Puerto Alcudia was put out to public consultation on Monday. The latest version of the project sets the expansion at 12,000 square metres, with the amount of dredging to be greatly reduced.

The dry dock expansion had originally been 14,000 square metres. An environmental impact analysis has led to this being reduced. Work is due to last sixteen months and cost around nine million euros. Before any work is given the go-ahead, there is the thirty-day period for public consultation submissions, of which there are likely to be ones that continue to oppose plans at the marina.

The Alcudiamar company has had the concession for the marina since 1988. This expired in 2018 but was extended to 2030 under an agreement with the Balearic Ports Authority. This included investment to improve infrastructure, an aspect of which was the dry dock.

The existing dry dock already covers 12,000 square metres. While the ports authority's extension to the concession included its expansion, the regional government insisted that there should be a thorough environmental impact assessment; a more simplified analysis had initially been contemplated. Work on other development at the marina has already started, but the dry dock was the contentious aspect and has had to be subject to a rigorous analysis.

The CEO of Alcudiamar, Bartomeu Bestard, says that the company has followed the technical criteria and requirements demanded by the regional environment ministry.