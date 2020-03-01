Police and ambulance at the scene on Friday. 28-02-2020 Juan P. Martínez

The woman who fell to her death on Palma on Friday was being monitored by the National Police because of complaints of mistreatment by her ex-partner.

On Friday afternoon, the woman's body was found in the inner courtyard of an apartment block on Avenida Argentina. The woman had filed complaints against her ex-partner, and these included his threat to "throw her out of the window". Investigations at the scene have led to the conclusion that the ex-partner had not been at the apartment and that the woman had been alone.

A Palma court and the police's homicide squad are waiting on autopsy results, the indications being that she took her own life.