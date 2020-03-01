Police
Ten arrests following Palma bar raids
Ten people were arrested over the weekend following raids on eight clubs and bars by the National Police and the Palma Green Patrol.
The establishments were on the Paseo Marítimo, Calle Aragón and Calle Manacor as well as in Gomila, Cas Capiscol and Pere Garau. Four of those arrested were minors, who are suspected of having committed three acts of robbery with violence on the Paseo Marítimo on Saturday.
Twenty-two reports were made for the possession or use of drugs and for possessing illegal weapons. The local police issued thirty sanctions for various irregularities in respect of documentation, licences and contracts.
