Weather
First snow of 2020 in Majorca
It may be spring, the clocks may be about to go forward, but there's still the chance of some chilly weather. And on Thursday, Aemet posted a photo of some snow on the Puig (or Penyal) Migdia - the photo was taken in Soller.
The met agency reported that the snow level was down to 1,000 metres but could get as low as 800 metres. The effects of an unstable cold front from northeast Europe had started to be felt overnight on Wednesday. Rain and hail affected much of the island on Thursday, with highs of only around 12C.
Friday is expected to be better, but more rain is forecast for the weekend. It will be weather for staying at home, Aemet noted, perhaps with a touch of irony.
The snow on Thursday was the first this year. The winter in Majorca was exceptionally mild, so this winter in spring may have come as a bit of a surprise.
