Control at Mahon's port. 19-03-2020

The volume of goods being shipped to Minorca has decreased by two-thirds. Figures from the regional transport ministry indicate that on the last day of March, as an example, 1,512 tonnes of goods came onto the island. On an equivalent day in March last year there were 4,541 tonnes; the fall in volume was 67%.

The shipping of goods has not been affected, but there is a much lower volume because of the reduced economic activity, and this includes tourism.

Passenger numbers at the airport, according to the ministry, were down 98.9% on 31 March. There were only 47 passengers arriving or departing. Last year there were 4,373. The only flights were to or from Barcelona, Madrid and Palma.