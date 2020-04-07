Transport
Goods volume for Minorca falls 67%
The volume of goods being shipped to Minorca has decreased by two-thirds. Figures from the regional transport ministry indicate that on the last day of March, as an example, 1,512 tonnes of goods came onto the island. On an equivalent day in March last year there were 4,541 tonnes; the fall in volume was 67%.
The shipping of goods has not been affected, but there is a much lower volume because of the reduced economic activity, and this includes tourism.
Passenger numbers at the airport, according to the ministry, were down 98.9% on 31 March. There were only 47 passengers arriving or departing. Last year there were 4,373. The only flights were to or from Barcelona, Madrid and Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.