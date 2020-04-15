This year's boat show has been called off. 15-04-2020 Govern Illes Balears - Archive

The 2020 Palma International Boat Show, originally scheduled for the end of this month and then postponed to early June, has been cancelled.

The boat show is organised by the BYBA yacht brokers association and the government's IDI Institute for Business Innovation. They have decided to call the boat show off as it cannot go ahead under conditions of optimal safety for exhibitors and visitors. Exhibitors will be refunded.

The IDI and BYBA will now start on arrangements for the 2021 boat show, which is due to take place - as this year's should have done - at the end of April and over the May bank holiday.