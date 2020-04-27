Historical memory
Sa Pobla resident forced to remove Francoist flags
On Saturday evening, Sa Pobla police went to a property on Calle Marina and forced the occupant to remove flags that had been hung in the street. These were the Spanish flag with the Francoist symbol of the San Juan eagle and the Falange flag.
Under the Balearic law of democratic memory and recognition, any display that implies exaltation or recognition of Francoism and the military uprising in 1936 is prohibited and subject to fines that can range from 200 to 150,000 euros. The flags were immediately taken down.
On behalf of the town hall, Sa Pobla's mayor, Llorenç Gelabert, stated that "we strongly condemn" the display of these flags on the public way.
