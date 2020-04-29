Tourism
Spain foreign tourism update
Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told a news conference today "the period of easing measures (on foreign tourism) would take more discipline than lockdown" itself.
Implementation will vary from province to province depending on factors such as how the rate of infection evolves, the number of intensive care beds available locally and compliance with distancing rules. These targets are yet to be announced.
Health Minister Salvador Illa said the rules on visiting friends and family would be provided in the coming days.
The government's plan does not specify when Spain will be able to open its tourism industry, which is worth 12% of Gross Domestic Product.
"Foreign tourism is the hardest part to manage. We look at what has happened to those ahead of us (in Asia); when they started cross-border mobility there were outbreaks of imported cases," said a government official who declined to be named.
"We also want to take the decision at (European) Community level, especially in view of the Schengen area," he added.
More information is expected to be released by central government tomorrow (Thursday).
