Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 23 degrees and partly sunny partly cloudy, but it should be dry with a slight breeze and a low of 15.
It’s 22 in Andratx with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 14 degrees.
Llucmajor is 25 degrees and mostly sunny but the clouds will roll in this evening and the low will be 14. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam.
It’s slightly cooler in Alcudia with a top temperature of 23 degrees, a slight wind and an overnight low of 14.
And Banyalbufar is 21 and cloudy with occasional sunshine, but there could be a shower or two this evening and a low of 16.
