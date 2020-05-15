Banyalbufar. archive photo. 14-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is 23 degrees and partly sunny partly cloudy, but it should be dry with a slight breeze and a low of 15.

It’s 22 in Andratx with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 14 degrees.

Llucmajor is 25 degrees and mostly sunny but the clouds will roll in this evening and the low will be 14. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam.

It’s slightly cooler in Alcudia with a top temperature of 23 degrees, a slight wind and an overnight low of 14.

And Banyalbufar is 21 and cloudy with occasional sunshine, but there could be a shower or two this evening and a low of 16.