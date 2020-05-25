Cala Torta chiringuito. 23-05-2020 Assumpta Bassa

Arta City Council’s plans to install a detachable, sustainable beach bar in Cala Torta has hit a snag.

A report by Balearic Environment Commission claims a chiringuito in the protected area would have a strong impact on the dune system and “a significant effect on the environment.” It demands that a series of corrective and preventive measures be adopted and calls for "a coherent and viable project."

The Council proposed demolishing the old bar and replacing it with a temporary, 20 square metre kiosk with detachable terrace and chemical toilet, which would be operational from May to October.

"The project has appreciable, significant and negative repercussions on the protected values ​​of the Natura 2000 Network and the Llevant Natural Park,” said a Medi Ambient spokesperson who complained that “vehicles and machinery would cause dust and waste whilst installing and dismantling the kiosk which would affect the dune systems and protected fauna.”

The Government has demanded that the City Council “study viable alternatives, including the possibility of not installing a kiosk at all,” and warned that "the total area must be no more than 20 square meters including the Kiosk-bar, the terrace, ancillary facilities and portable chemical toilet.”

Report

The report states that the impact on the environment, landscape and spaces of Xarxa Natura 2000 has not been adequately assessed and points out that the bar is located at the mouth of the torrent na Sorda, therefore the City Council will have to submit a technical flood report to make sure there is no risk of flooding.

Arta City Council must also study the possibility of installing solar panels and assess the effect on the population, health, flora, fauna or biodiversity.

The environmental document does not mention the demolition of existing facilities, the impact and effect on the environment or corrective measures to minimise any impact.

Representatives from each Municipal group agreed that "the City Council will not compromise the environmental values ​​or ecosystems of Cala Torta, adding that "once the Municipal Technicians have studied it, the relevant modifications will be made to continue the process and ensure the minimum environmental impact,” they said.

Medi Ambient Mayor, Aina Comas, insisted that "if there is to be a beach bar, it must be Municipal, the money made reverts to the town without prejudice and to the environmental quality of Cala Torta".