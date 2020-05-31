Cala Bona, Majorca. archive photo. 30-05-2020 S. Bauza Vives/J. Morey

It’s a lovely sunny Sunday in Palma with a very strong southerly wind, a high of 29 degrees and a low of 14.

Andratx is blustery too, but there’s plenty of sunshine, a top temperature of 26 degrees and an overnight low of 15. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in the port.

It’s 25 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Ses Salines with a very strong southeasterly wind and a low of 14.

It’s a hot one in Pollensa with a high of 30 degrees, a 20 kilometre easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 14.

Deya is 26 and sunny with some cloudy intervals, strong winds and a low of 14 degrees.