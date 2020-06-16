The Meliá Palma Bay will be open in July. 03-04-2017 Jaume Morey

Meliá Hotels International has announced that five of its hotels in the Balearics will be opening in July - Meliá Calvia Beach (Magalluf), Meliá Palma Bay (Palma), Meliá Cala Galdana (Minorca), INNSiDE Ibiza and Sol Beach House Ibiza.

In Spain as a whole, the company is opening sixty hotels this month and in July. A gradual process of opening is being guided by demand and "with a commitment to reactivating the season, recovering all possible employment and contributing to the stimulation of the economy". Meliá says that there has been a notable increase in bookings.

In June, hotels that will be opening on the mainland include three in Alicante and three in Andalusia. In July, the Meliá Benidorm will be among hotels that will open.

Meliá has some 390 establishments in over 40 countries. Seventeen hotels in Europe have so far been opened, thirteen of these being in Portugal.