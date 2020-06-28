Police were called to the incident at around 6.30 on Sunday morning. 28-06-2020

Shares:

On Sunday morning, the National Police in Ciutadella arrested a 31-year-old male suspected of having killed his mother and having seriously injured his father.

The local police and National Police went to the Cala Piques estate in Ciutadella at around 6.30. There had been a heated argument, which led to the 62-year-old mother and 68-year-old father both being stabbed. The son, said to suffer from schizophrenia, had fled the scene but was detained shortly afterwards.

The mother, according to police reports, was stabbed four times; once in the heart, which proved fatal.