Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
There’s more sunshine in Palma today and the temperature has soared to 35 degrees so make sure you splash on some suntan lotion. There’s a very mild wind to cool you down and it will be 20 degrees overnight.
Andratx is 31 and sunny with a nice breeze and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Ses Salines with a strong easterly wind and a low of 20.
Muro is very hot and sunny with a high of 34 degrees, a 20 kilometre southeasterly wind and a low of 19. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam on the beach.
And it’s 31 degrees in Deya with a slight northerly wind and a low of 19 after dark.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.