Palmanova beach, Majorca 28-06-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

There’s more sunshine in Palma today and the temperature has soared to 35 degrees so make sure you splash on some suntan lotion. There’s a very mild wind to cool you down and it will be 20 degrees overnight.

Andratx is 31 and sunny with a nice breeze and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Ses Salines with a strong easterly wind and a low of 20.

Muro is very hot and sunny with a high of 34 degrees, a 20 kilometre southeasterly wind and a low of 19. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam on the beach.

And it’s 31 degrees in Deya with a slight northerly wind and a low of 19 after dark.