Rafael Nadal relaxing onboard his luxurious catamaran. 23-07-2020 Sunreef Yachts

Rafa Nadal has just released some stunning photos of his new, luxurious 80 Sunreef Power Great White yacht.

It has four cabins and can accommodate up to 8 guests and there's tons of living space.

The starboard hull houses one of the yacht's guest cabins, the crew quarters and the sumptuous master suite which features a walk-in wardrobe, a sofa, a TV with a drop top above the double bed, and its own private fold-out balcony.

In the port hull there's two more spacious guest cabins and the catamaran kitchen.

Great White's saloon is bright and spacious and has two oversized reclining sofas next to the aft cabin, a dining space for 8 at the bow and two 77'' side-by-side televisions. There’s also another lounging area next to the entrance to the bow terrace.

The catamaran's full-beam aft cabin provides an excellent outdoor dining space which is well protected from the hot summer sun and the wind and has a weatherproof television.

Underneath the huge comfy sofa, there’s space for a large jet ski, a selection of water toys and a refuelling station. A wide hydraulic swimming platform has been installed which provides an extra sunbathing space by the water.

The flybridge has an outdoor lounge with cozy seating areas, a bar, large umbrellas and a pop-up television.

Great White's powertrain comes from twin 1200 hp engines that allow for a top speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots.

It's a beauty.