New ITV station to open in Peguera. 07-08-2020 Pedro Aguiló Mora

Residents, Traders and Hoteliers are furious about the new Vehicle Technical Inspection Station, or ITV station opening in Peguera.

The President of the Veïnats Association of Paguera and Cala Fornells, Juana Maria Mas is outraged.

"We are very angry, we had no record of anything," she said, adding "this is not how things are done.”

Katia Tebar, President of the Association of Friends of Paguera and Cala Fornells, which represents both neighbours and traders is equally “unhappy and indignant” and said putting an ITV station on the roundabout that connects the Bulevar de Peguera to Cala Fornells is not appropriate because access roads are already saturated and more vehicles going to the ITV "will cause them to collapse."

Tebar also pointed out the daily influx of cars and motorbikes being put through the technical inspection in an area where the weekly market operates on Tuesdays will result in an increase in noise pollution.

The new ITV station is scheduled to open in October and operate for 10 months, but the Hotel Association of Paguera and Cala Fornells has already expressed its dissatisfaction and President, Antonio Mayol, says he only found out about it on Thursday.

"The news has left us puzzled," he said and also warned that the ITV station will cause an increase in traffic and noise pollution in a street where a 1,000-seater hotel, which hasn’t been able to open because of coronavirus and will now also have to deal with the industrial activity of ITV next season.