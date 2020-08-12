Fleet of new Interurban buses for Majorca. 11-08-2020 CAIB

223 new buses will be added to interurban routes this winter, according to the Ministry of Mobilitat & Housing.

198 of the buses will run on compressed natural gas, 18 are electric propulsion, 9 of which are 100% electric, 9 are hybrids and the other 7 are diesel minibuses.

The nine electric buses being manufactured at the Portuguese company Caetano are 12-metres-long and can carry 77 people, with 28 seated.

The electric buses will operate between Alcudia and Can Picafort throughout the year through the Grupo Ruiz company.

The Concessionaire will also offer an electric bus service between Mal Pas, Alcudia and Aucanada during the summer and between Pòrtol and Marratxí train station in winter.

The 9 hybrid-electric vehicles will be in service between Santa Ponsa and Cas Català and will also cover Portocristo-Cala Bona route.

The first two natural gas buses in the new fleet have been running for a few days on the L199 test line connecting Palma Intermodal Station, with Cala Major and Sant Agustí.