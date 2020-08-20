Emergencies
Fire in Magalluf
The environment ministry's Ibanat agency reported a fire in a wooded area of Magalluf at 14.39 on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was classified as Level Zero risk. A firefighting plane and helicopter as well as a fire engine were deployed.
